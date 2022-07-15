Nearly 100 visa issues for athletes and officials remain unresolved ahead of World Athletics Championships in US

(CNN) Nearly 100 visa issues for athletes and officials scheduled to be participating in the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, US, remain unresolved, a World Athletics spokesperson told CNN Thursday.

In total, 374 visa cases have been escalated to a joint group comprising of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), Oregon22 and World Athletics, the spokesperson said, with 255 cases so far being resolved and 99 cases still unresolved.

It is the first time the World Athletics Championships will be held in the US and it's the most significant track and field competition being held in the country since the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

Former US sprinter and four-time Olympic champion Michael Johnson said the situation was "ridiculous."

Read More