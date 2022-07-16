'I'm pretty pissed off': Lowry blasts 'horrific' putting despite sensational back-to-back eagles at The Open

(CNN)"Pretty annoyed and pretty pissed off, to be honest."
It was not the typical post-round news conference for a golfer who had achieved an Open Championship feat unaccomplished in 21 years and smashed personal records.
Despite incredible back-to-back eagles at St. Andrews on Saturday, Shane Lowry left the Old Course bitterly disappointed as a string of missed putts stunted the Irishman's third round surge up the leaderboard.
Beginning the day tied for 25th at four-under par, the 2019 champion had made a steady one-under start before his round exploded into life at the par-four ninth hole. After a booming opening drive had put him in the rough to the left of the pin, Lowry pitched in a stunning 43-yard chip for eagle.
Mere minutes later, the 35-year-old repeated his eagle feat from three yards further out, finding the 10th hole from the fairway to spark a huge roar from the onlooking crowd.
It made Lowry -- who had previously shot just one eagle in 12 years and 548 holes at The Open -- the first golfer since Phil Mickelson at Royal Lytham in 2001 to sink back-to-back eagles at the major, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
He had only eagled three times on par-fours on the PGA Tour since turning professional in 2009, according to PGA Tour Communications.