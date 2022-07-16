The Open: McIlroy and Hovland level at the top after enthralling third round fight

(CNN) The Open Championship is teed up for a mouthwatering final showdown after a pulsating battle between Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland at St. Andrews, Scotland on Saturday.

Partnered for the third round at the Old Course, the duo began the day tied and could not be separated after 18 holes of spectacular golf, ending the day sharing a four-stroke advantage at the summit.

Their six-under 66 score saw them leapfrog and race clear of Cameron Young and day two leader Cameron Smith, who carded 71 and 73 respectively to head into Sunday tied at 12-under par.

Hovland lit the touchpaper for a classic Open duel at the third hole, igniting a run of four consecutive birdies. It set the tone for a clinic of putting skill from the Norwegian who, having bogeyed twice in each of his opening two rounds, would later sign an unblemished scorecard.

Hovland plays a shot on the 15th hole.

In only his second Open outing and his first in the major at St. Andrews, the 24-year-old looked unflappable in the midst of raucous crowd support for his Northern Irish playing partner, smiling his way around the Old Course.

Read More