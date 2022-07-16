Golf clubs bent at the airport and no sleep: The whirlwind week of Open debutant Trey Mullinax

(CNN) American golfer Trey Mullinax has never had a week quite like this.

Last Saturday, the 30-year-old was in pursuit of a maiden victory on the PGA Tour in Kentucky. Seven days on -- as a newly-crowned Tour winner -- he completed an impressive third round at his first Open Championship in St Andrews, Scotland.

A one-shot triumph on Sunday at the Barbasol Championship, co-sanctioned by both the PGA and DP World Tours, stamped Mullinax's ticket to the 'home of golf' for the 150th edition of the major.

Trey Mullinax kisses the Barbasol Championship trophy.

So how did he celebrate the news? He flew straight home to get his passport.

Having not foreseen a trip to Scotland any time soon, the Alabama-born golfer raced back to Birmingham to grab the necessary documents, squeezing in three hours of sleep before jetting to JFK Airport in the early hours of Monday morning to board a plane to Edinburgh, via Dublin.

