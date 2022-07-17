Plane carrying 'dangerous cargo' crashes in northern Greece

(CNN) A cargo plane has crashed in northern Greece, raising concerns about the "dangerous cargo" it was reported to have been carrying.

The aircraft came down overnight between the villages Antifilippi and Palaiochori, close to Eleftheroupoli in the Kavala region, the Greek Fire Service said in a tweet Saturday.

The plane -- Antonov 12 -- which is operated by Ukrainian cargo airline Meridian, crashed shortly before 11 p.m. local time (4 p.m ET) Saturday, Greek public broadcaster ERT reported.

It was traveling from Serbia to Bangladesh via Jordan when it crashed, Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on Facebook Sunday. The cause of the accident is believed to be engine failure.

All eight crew members aboard the plane were Ukrainian citizens, Nikolenko added. He said an operational headquarters has been set up by the Ukrainian consulate in Thessaloniki, where Ukrainian consular officers are working at the crash site with local rescue and law enforcement teams.

