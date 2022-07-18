Women's Euro 2022: Sweden into quarterfinals as group winner with emphatic win despite Netherlands beating Switzerland

(CNN) Sweden sealed its place in the Women's Euro 2022 quarterfinals as group winner despite the Netherlands' big win against Switzerland.

Although Sweden began the day behind the Netherlands in Group C's standings, its emphatic 5-0 victory -- a result which equaled its biggest ever victory at a Women's Euro -- against Portugal at Leigh Sports Village sent the side top.

While the Netherlands put in its own dominant performance at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, beating Switzerland 4-1, Sweden finished as group winner on goal difference.

It means the world No. 2 will play the runner up of Group D in the next stage, which will be one of Iceland, Belgium or Italy, while defending champion Netherlands will face France.

Kosovare Asllani, who played a key role in the victory with a goal and an assist, said her Swedish team is playing with a lot of confidence.

