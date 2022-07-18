Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson will no longer use 'AR15' nickname for this reason

(CNN) University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is changing his nickname, abandoning the moniker 'AR-15' because of its association with gun violence.

"While a nickname is only a nickname and 'AR-15' was simply a representation of my initials combined with my jersey number, it is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the assault rifle that has been used in mass shootings, which I do not condone in any way or form," the Gators player said in a statement published to his Twitter

Richardson said that, after thinking hard and consulting with friends and family, he would no longer use the nickname and would stop using a logo featuring a scope reticle as part of his branding.

"My representatives and I are currently working on rebranding, which includes the creation of a new logo and transitioning to simply using 'AR' and my name, Anthony Richardson," he added.

Richardson, who split time with Emory Jones as a redshirt freshman last season, threw for 529 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions in seven games. Richardson is expected to be Florida's starting quarterback this season, as Jones transferred to Arizona State earlier this year.