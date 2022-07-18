Seattle Mariners extend win streak to 14 games heading into All-Star break

(CNN) When the Seattle Mariners were last on a winning streak that spanned 14 games, 21-year-old rookie All-Star Julio Rodríguez was not yet six months old.

Now, he is a key part of a team one game away from matching a franchise-best 15-game winning run.

Already, the Mariners have equaled the Atlanta Braves' run for the longest streak in the majors this season and smashed the record longest winning streak for a team entering the All-Star break.

They join the illustrious company of just three other teams who have gone into the All-Star break after winning 10 consecutive games: the 1935 Detroit Tigers, the 1945 Chicago Cubs and the 1975 Cincinnati Reds -- all of which won a pennant.

Ty France was named to the All-Star team just 30 minutes before Sunday's game.

Seattle's latest triumph came on Sunday with a 6-2 victory over the Texas Rangers behind home runs from first baseman Ty France and catcher Cal Raleigh.

