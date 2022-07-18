Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wins record fifth 100m world title as Jamaica sweeps podium

(CNN) Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce produced a trademark performance to win a record fifth 100m title at the World Championships on Sunday.

The Jamaican exploded out of the blocks and had the race sewn up way before crossing the line in a championship record time of 10.67 seconds.

Fraser-Pryce won her first world 100m title 13 years ago but says her latest victory means the most.

"It's my favorite world title -- doing it at 35, yes, I said 35," Fraser-Pryce told reporters after the win.

"Whenever I'm healthy, I'm going to compete. I'm hungry, I'm driven and I always believe I can run faster and I'm not going to stop until I stop believing that."

Read More