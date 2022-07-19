Los Angeles organizing committee announces key dates for 2028 Olympic Games

(Reuters) The Opening Ceremony of the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles will be held on July 14 and the Games will conclude on July 30, Games organizer LA28 announced on Monday. The LA28 Paralympic Games will kick off August 15 and close August 27.

"Today marks the official countdown to the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games," said five-time Olympic medalist and LA28 Chief Athlete Officer Janet Evans.

"The LA28 Games will be unlike any other, showcasing the best of Southern California's exceptional stadiums and world-class culture to athletes and fans alike.

"This milestone makes the Games real for every athlete actively training for their LA28 dream and the fans who follow the journey."

The LA28 Games will mark the third time the Games have been held in the Southern California city after previous events in 1932 and 1984. This will be LA's first time hosting the Paralympic Games.

Read More