Robert Lewandowski signs for Barcelona as Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann hits out

(CNN) Robert Lewandowski's transfer to Barcelona was announced on Tuesday, and it's fair to say Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is baffled by it.

The 33-year-old joined the Spanish giant from Bayern for $46.1 million plus $5.12 million in additions, signing a four-year contract with a buyout clause of $512.47 million.

The Polish striker was on the bench for Barça's 6-0 thumping of Inter Miami and is the club's fourth high-profile signing of the summer as manager Xavi looks to revamp his squad.

As well as Lewandowski, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessié signed on free transfers while the Blaugrana reportedly spent over $56.33 million plus add-ons to acquire Brazil star Raphinha from Leeds United.

And for a club which has gone through years of financial mismanagement, resulting in huge debt and a bloated wage bill, the vast sums of money spent have left Nagelsmann confused.

