Cameraman accidentally becomes obstacle in World Athletics Championship race

(CNN) A cameraman became an unwitting star of this week's 3,000m steeplechase at the World Athletics Championships -- by stepping out into the track as competitors dashed past.

The 15 athletes were forced to dodge the camera operator, who, with his back to the runners, seemed oblivious to the scenario unfolding behind him.

Video of the incident shows some of the runners shouting at the operator, who only realized what was happening after the pack passed him.

"I was a little worried that he was going to dart one way or another, right at the last second, but thankfully, he didn't realize we were there until we all passed him," US runner Evan Jager, who placed sixth, said after the race.

Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali took gold in the race -- an event that requires negotiating 28 barriers and seven water jumps around seven-and-a-half laps of a track.

