Jake Wightman bags 1,500m win as his commentator father narrates

All eyes were on Great Britain's Jake Wightman as he took the gold in the men's 1,500m final -- but one spectator at this year's World Athletics Championships was certainly more delighted than most.

As the runner won the race in three minutes and 29.23 seconds -- narrowly beating Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Spain's Mohamed Katir -- his father, in-stadium commentator Geoff Wightman, was on the mic and narrating his son's victory in real time as he passed Ingebrigtsen with 200m to go.

"Oh, it's gonna be so close... So, so close," he said, before declaring Wightman the champion with relative composure.

"I've been doing his school sports day since he was about 11 because my wife's been his PE teacher, so we've just taken it to slightly bigger stadia, slightly bigger crowds and slightly bigger medals," Wightman Sr. explained later to BBC Sport, adding that he needed to be impartial in order to do his job.

The 28-year-old Wightman's win makes him the first British runner to win the 1,500m in 39 years, when Steve Cram took gold in 1983.

