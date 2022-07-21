Turkey says a deal is close to allow grain exports from Ukrainian ports blocked by Russia

(CNN) Turkey says a deal is close to being agreed upon to resume crucial global grain exports from Ukrainian ports, which have been blocked by Russia as its war on Ukraine continues.

Details of the emerging deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey with Russia and Ukraine have not yet been divulged.

The agreement will be signed on Friday morning local time in Istanbul, Turkey's communications directorate said.

However, more talks are expected before the agreement is signed, a top Ukrainian official has cautioned.

"Following negotiations, a document can be signed, that will contain the obligations of the parties regarding the safe operation of the export routes in the Black Sea," Oleg Nikolenko, the spokesperson for Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Thursday evening.

