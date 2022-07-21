Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams on US Open entry lists -- but that doesn't mean they'll play

(CNN) Serena Williams is included on the entry list for this year's US Open, along with 21-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic, who is currently unable to enter the country due to rules that require travelers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

However, the inclusion doesn't mean that either will definitely play.

Williams returned to grand slam action this month at Wimbledon after a year-long break -- but was knocked out in the first round after a three-hour, 11-minute tussle with France's Harmony Tan.

But Williams, who turned 40 last September, is refusing to give up on her pursuit of a record-equaling 24th grand slam title, five years after she claimed her last at the Australian Open. She is currently entered in tournaments that will take place later this summer in Toronto and Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, more than 23,000 people have signed an online petition on change.org calling for the United States Tennis Association (USTA) and the US government to allow Djokovic to compete in the grand slam.

