    An accidental master: The rise of legendary golf photographer David Cannon

    By Jack Bantock, CNN

    Updated 0741 GMT (1541 HKT) July 22, 2022

    Snapping over 700 tournaments and almost 200 men and women&#39;s majors, photographer David Cannon has captured some of golf&#39;s greatest moments -- from Seve Ballesteros&#39; iconic fist pump celebration at&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/13/golf/tom-watson-open-st-andrews-spc-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; the Open in 1984&lt;/a&gt; to the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/10/golf/tiger-woods-2022-masters-final-round-spt-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;remarkable return&lt;/a&gt; of Tiger Woods at the Masters in May 2022 (pictured). In 2014, on the eve of his 100th men&#39;s major coverage, Cannon sat down with CNN to pick out his favorite shots from the previous 99 events.
    Photos: Capturing golf's major moments
    Snapping over 700 tournaments and almost 200 men and women's majors, photographer David Cannon has captured some of golf's greatest moments -- from Seve Ballesteros' iconic fist pump celebration at the Open in 1984 to the remarkable return of Tiger Woods at the Masters in May 2022 (pictured). In 2014, on the eve of his 100th men's major coverage, Cannon sat down with CNN to pick out his favorite shots from the previous 99 events.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 19
    Seve Ballesteros holes his final putt to win the 1984 British Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland. &quot;If I had to choose a moment in my 100 majors that still sends shivers down my spine, every time I look at the picture, this would be it,&quot; Cannon reflected. &quot;The roar of the crowd went on and on.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;The British crowds and I adored Seve,&quot; Cannon said of the Spaniard, who won five majors before his death from brain cancer in May 2011. &quot;He was, for sure, the catalyst for the growth of European golf and all that we have witnessed in the past 30 years.&lt;br /&gt;&quot;I miss him every day, and to think this moment was captured 30 years ago this year -- it just seems like yesterday.&quot;
    Photos: Capturing golf's major moments
    Capturing golf's major momentsSeve Ballesteros holes his final putt to win the 1984 British Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland. "If I had to choose a moment in my 100 majors that still sends shivers down my spine, every time I look at the picture, this would be it," Cannon reflected. "The roar of the crowd went on and on.

    "The British crowds and I adored Seve," Cannon said of the Spaniard, who won five majors before his death from brain cancer in May 2011. "He was, for sure, the catalyst for the growth of European golf and all that we have witnessed in the past 30 years.
    "I miss him every day, and to think this moment was captured 30 years ago this year -- it just seems like yesterday."
    Hide Caption
    2 of 19
    This image from the 1984 captures Gene Sarazen -- a winner of seven majors between 1922 and 1935 who Cannon credits with effectively inventing the sand iron. He was playing in the annual par-three contest at Augusta, which takes place each year and acts as a curtain raiser for the Masters.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;(The nine-hole exhibition) was a great tradition at Augusta that preceded the current tradition of Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Arnold Palmer hitting the ceremonial tee shots from the first tee to start the tournament each year,&quot; Cannon said. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;I loved the idea of nine holes, watching legends of the game -- a pity this is not the case with Nicklaus, Player and Palmer. How much fun that would be?&quot;
    Photos: Capturing golf's major moments
    Capturing golf's major momentsThis image from the 1984 captures Gene Sarazen -- a winner of seven majors between 1922 and 1935 who Cannon credits with effectively inventing the sand iron. He was playing in the annual par-three contest at Augusta, which takes place each year and acts as a curtain raiser for the Masters.

    "(The nine-hole exhibition) was a great tradition at Augusta that preceded the current tradition of Jack Nickla