(CNN) David Ojabo hangs up his phone and lets out a guttural roar of relief and joy.

His circuitous route to the NFL -- which began in Nigeria, had stops in Aberdeenshire, Scotland and Michigan -- finally has come to an end in Baltimore.

With the 45th pick of the 2022 draft, the Baltimore Ravens had selected Ojabo, the 6-foot-4-inch, 255-pound outside linebacker from the University of Michigan.

The emotional exclamation of happiness from Ojabo upon being selected bore a little extra oomph due to the trials and tribulations he's had to face along the way, most notably tearing his Achilles just weeks prior to the draft.

Although some suggested the injury might have affected his draft stock -- he was predicted by some experts to be a first-round pick -- in falling to the second round, the Ravens might have pulled off a masterful coup, given the wonders of modern science and recovery schedules.

