(CNN) It was a spectacular night of sprinting at the World Championships on Thursday as records tumbled in both the men's and women's 200m finals.

First, Shericka Jackson set a new national and championship record after beating Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to gold.

The Jamaican dominated the race and won in a time of 21.45 seconds -- becoming the second fastest woman of all-time behind only American Florence Griffith-Joyner.

It was shortly followed by Noah Lyles retaining his title in the men's race and smashing the American record previously set by Michael Johnson 26 years ago.

Lyles is now the third fastest man over the distance after clocking in at 19.31 seconds.

