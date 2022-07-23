Women's Euro 2022: Sweden triumphs over Belgium 1-0 with feverish late injury-time winner

(CNN) Sweden beat Belgium 1-0 at the Leigh Sports Village stadium near Manchester on Friday night, after veteran Linda Sembrant mustered a late winner in injury time to secure her side's spot in the Women's Euro 2022 semifinals.

Although the Swedes are the highest-ranked team left in the competition, they dragged out their victory against the Red Flames -- who were playing their first ever quarterfinal in a major tournament.

Sweden immediately emerged as the stronger side after kick off, with Belgium goalkeeper Nicky Evrard saving a strike from Manchester City's Filippa Angeldahl in the sixth minute.

Sweden defender Magdalena Eriksson (right) kicks the ball next to Belgium striker Tessa Wullaert (left).

A flurry of attempts from the Blågult followed.

Barely 10 minutes later, Paris Saint-Germain defender Amanda Ilestedt rocketed an aggressive header into the penalty area but was swiftly denied by Belgian Evrard, who clutched onto the ball before Stina Blackstenius could have another attempt at goal.

Read More