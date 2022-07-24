Greece battles fire that forced hundreds to evacuate on island of Lesbos

(CNN) Hundreds of residents and tourists have been evacuated on the Greek island of Lesbos after a wildfire broke out, burning houses and threatening villages.

Fifty firefighters with 17 firetrucks and nine firefighting aircraft were working to extinguish the fire alongside volunteers and water tankers provided by the local government, the Greek Fire Service said in a televised briefing on Sunday.

The fire, which broke out on Saturday morning, has been raging near the island's coastal municipality of Vatera, a popular destination for tourists. One of the fronts of the fire appeared to be receding, officials said Sunday.

According to Greek public broadcaster ERT, more than 450 people have been evacuated since Saturday to other parts of the island and nine people were rescued off a beach near Vatera. More than 26 buildings have been damaged by the fire.

Greece has been badly hit by wildfires in recent days, as Europe endured a record-breaking heat wave that also caused blazes in France and Italy.

