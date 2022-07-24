Ukrainian military couples rush to the altar amid uncertainty of war

Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN) By late morning, a line has already formed outside the nondescript registration office on the western edge of Kyiv. Some of those waiting are wearing casual clothes, but a few of the women are dressed up in white and carrying bouquets of flowers.

This is hardly anyone's dream wedding venue, and yet, it's a very popular spot on a random Tuesday in July.

When it's their turn, Vlada, in a lacy white dress, whispers to her soon-to-be-husband Ivan, "all my life has led to this day," as they walk inside hand-in-hand.

Ivan, a massage therapist turned army medic, used his single day off from the front line in June to propose; this month he's managed to get away barely long enough to wed his girlfriend of one year. The couple asked not to use their last name for security reasons.

"The [wedding] procedure itself became easier during martial law. It was harder for me to get here [to Kyiv] than it was to actually get married," he told CNN after tying the knot.

