Women's Euro 2022: France finally breach Dutch defense to end quarterfinal curse

(CNN) France reached their first ever Women's Euro semifinal after a 1-0 extra time win over the reigning champions the Netherlands in Rotherham, England on Saturday.

Eve Perisset's penalty in the 102nd minute was enough to finally breach Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar and end a run of three straight Euro quarterfinal exits.

Van Domselaar spearheaded a stubborn display from the Dutch who, defending the title they won on home soil five years ago, were outshot 33 to nine by a dominant French side.

Having only received her second international cap in the opening match of the tournament when starting goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal was injured just 30 minutes in, the 22-year-old made ten saves in a virtuoso performance between the sticks.

Hailing the performance as "world class," Dutch coach Mark Parsons believed it was the best goalkeeping performance he had seen since Germany's Nadine Angerer saved two penalties to help her team to victory in the 2013 final.

Read More