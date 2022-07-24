Evian Championship: Brooke Henderson wins second career major after final flourish

(CNN) Brooke Henderson clinched her second career major in stunning fashion after a chaotic final round at the Evian Championship in Évian-les-Bains, France, on Sunday.

The 24-year-old bounced back from two bogeys and a double bogey to birdie three of the last five holes to secure a one-stroke victory over American Sophia Schubert at 17-under.

A birdie putt at the last crowned Henderson as the first Canadian golfer , male or female, to win multiple titles, adding to the maiden major she won as an 18-year-old at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in 2016.

Her 12th victory on the LPGA Tour extends her lead as the most successful Canadian golfer by wins.

Henderson poses with the trophy.

On a deciding day when just two shots separated Henderson from the five players tied in third at 15-under, her even par-71 marked her highest score after carding 64, 64, 68 across the opening three days.

Read More