Chess-playing robot breaks boy's finger at Moscow tournament

(CNN) A chess-playing robot broke a boy's finger during a match in Russia last week, the president of the Moscow Chess Federation told state news agency TASS media.

Sergey Lazarev said the incident occurred at the Moscow Chess Open after the boy rushed the robot.

"A robot broke a child's finger -- this is, of course, bad," Lazarev said.

"The robot was rented by us, it has been exhibited in many places by specialists for a long time. Apparently, the operators overlooked some flaws. The child made a move, and after that it is necessary to give time for the robot to respond, but the boy hurried, the robot grabbed him. We have nothing to do with the robot."

The boy continued to compete in the forum after his finger was put in a cast, Lazarev said on Thursday. The incident happened last Tuesday.

