David Trimble, key architect of Good Friday Agreement, dies at 77

Belfast, Northern Ireland (CNN) Tributes are being paid following the death of Nobel Peace Prize winner David Trimble, an architect of the Good Friday agreement that largely ended three decades of conflict in Northern Ireland. He was 77.

Trimble had been leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, which issued a short statement Monday: "It is with great sadness that the family of Lord Trimble announce that he passed away peacefully earlier today following a short illness."

Trimble, a former law lecturer at Queen's University Belfast, made history as one of the key players behind the 1998 Good Friday/Belfast peace deal.

Trimble and John Hume, late leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party, jointly received the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts "to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Northern Ireland."

Trimble later served as the region's first minister until 2002. He led the Ulster Unionist Party for a decade from 1995.

