Houston Texans rookie John Metchie III diagnosed with Leukemia

(CNN) Houston Texans rookie John Metchie III is unlikely to play in the NFL this season after being diagnosed with Leukemia.

The wide receiver, 22, announced the diagnosis on Sunday but said he's in "good spirits" and that he expects to make a recovery.

"Recently I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable from of Leukemia," he wrote in a statement

"I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time.

"As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery.

