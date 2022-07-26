Brittney Griner in court as defense team will present evidence in trial

(CNN)WNBA star Brittney Griner is in court outside Moscow as her defense team prepares to present evidence in her trial on Tuesday.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, pleaded guilty to drug charges earlier this month but the US State Department says she is wrongfully detained. She faces up to 10 years in prison.
Griner's supporters have called for her release over fears she is being used as a political pawn amid Russia's war on Ukraine.
The Phoenix Mercury basketball star, 31, was arrested in February at a Moscow airport with less than a gram of cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner, who plays in Russia during the WNBA's offseason, has been held since then on drug smuggling charges. Her trial began in early July.
A prosecutor at the start of her trial in Moscow accused Griner of intentionally smuggling the drugs into Russia.
Griner told a court that she had not intended to commit a crime and that it was the result of her packing in a hurry, state news agency RIA Novosti reported. Her defense team told Russian judges that she was prescribed medical cannabis for "severe chronic pain."
The defense hopes the plea will be considered by the court as a mitigating factor and the sentence won't be severe.
The decision to plead guilty was made by Griner alone, a source close to her has said. But in recent weeks, Griner, her family, lawyers and experts had discussed this decision extensively. Given the 99% reported conviction rate in Russian criminal cases, Griner was urged to weigh all the factors, including a plea that could ultimately result in a shorter sentence.
Some have speculated Griner could be released and returned to the US in a prisoner swap, as was Trevor Reed, an American veteran detained in Russia for three years before his release in April.
Still, before any potential prisoner swap, it was expected Griner would have to be convicted and also admit fault, a senior US official has told CNN. Reed had to sign a document saying he was guilty -- something he had resisted for almost the entirety of his detention -- just days before he was let out, the official said.
The trial is expected to end early next month.
This story is breaking and will be updated.