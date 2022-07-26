England's women reach first major final in history with stunning win over Sweden in Euro 2022 semifinal

(CNN) England's women banished the heartbreak of their three previous major semifinal defeats by beating Sweden 4-0 to reach the final of Euro 2022.

It didn't all go host England's way, however, as Sarina Wiegman's side had to weather some serious first-half pressure from a world class Sweden side.

But Lauren Hemp's smart turn and finish after the half-hour mark settled England's obvious nerves and from then on there only looked like being one winner.

Lucy Bronze's header from a corner early in the second half and then a stunning back-heeled goal from substitute Alessia Russo sent the 28,624 fans inside Bramall Lane into rapture, before Fran Kirby's lob added gloss to an already remarkable scoreline.

Sweden, after all, has reached the final at the two previous World Cups and is currently ranked second in the world, with England only previously recording three wins over Sweden in its entire history.

