Police identify Saudi sisters found dead in Sydney flat

(CNN) Two Saudi sisters found dead in their Sydney apartment in "unusual" circumstances last month have been identified by police, as authorities appealed for more information.

Police discovered the bodies of Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, on June 7, following a concern for welfare report, according to a statement on Wednesday from New South Wales Police.

"Despite extensive inquiries, detectives have been unable to ascertain how the women died," the statement said. "However, it is believed the women had been deceased for some time prior to being located."

The sisters arrived in Australia from Saudi Arabia in 2017, NSW Police confirmed to CNN. "The circumstances of their death was unusual because they have no signs of injury," police said.

NSW Police detective inspector Claudia Allcroft said any information from the public could hold the key to solving the investigation.

