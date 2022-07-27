(CNN) Hungary's hardline nationalist leader Viktor Orban is facing international condemnation after making remarks on race and multiculturalism that were slammed as a "pure Nazi text" by his longtime aide.

Zsuzsa Hegedus, who served as an adviser to Orban for two decades, quit Tuesday over what she called Orban's "illiberal turn," describing his comments in Romania on Saturday as a "pure Nazi text worthy of (Nazi propagandist) Goebbels," according to her resignation letter published by Hungarian outlet HVG.

He was also denounced by the International Auschwitz Committee after comments in the same speech that were interpreted as a joke about the use of gas chambers against Jewish people in Nazi Germany.

Orban told a crowd that Europeans do not want to mix with people from outside of the continent.

"This is why we have always fought: We are willing to mix with one another, but we do not want to become peoples of mixed race," Orban said.

