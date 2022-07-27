Wildfires in the EU have nearly quadrupled the 15-year average

By Alex Hardie, Amy Cassidy and Hafsa Khalil, CNN

Updated 1538 GMT (2338 HKT) July 27, 2022

Firefighters tackle a forest fire approaching houses on July 18, 2022 in Avila, Spain.
Firefighters tackle a forest fire approaching houses on July 18, 2022 in Avila, Spain.

London (CNN)The total number of wildfires in the European Union since the beginning of 2022 is almost four times the 15-year average for the same time period, according to Copernicus, the bloc's Earth observation program.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, Copernicus said that 1,926 wildfires had scorched EU nations from the beginning of the year up to July 23. In comparison, the average number for the same period of year, calculated with data from 2006 to 2021, was 520.
Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece, France and Germany have all lost thousands of hectares of land to wildfires, amid Europe's record-breaking heatwave.
    German officials have said that while its blazes are now mostly under control, the situation for two regions affected by large forest fires remains "tense." On Wednesday, local forest fire protection officer Philipp Haase told CNN that 480 firefighters were still fighting flames in Brandenburg to the northeast and Saxony in the east.
      Scientists who link the contribution of the climate crisis to extreme weather events say that all heat waves -- which can trigger or exacerbate wildfires -- now have the fingerprints of human-caused climate change on them. The world is expected to experience more frequent and longer lasting heat waves the more global average temperatures rise.
      Read More
      Firefighters try to control a wildfire in Louchats, France, on July 17.
      Photos: Wildfires in Europe
      Firefighters try to control a wildfire in Louchats, France, on July 17.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 34
      A firefighter battles a blaze in the suburb of Pallini, east of Athens, Greece, on July 20.
      Photos: Wildfires in Europe
      A firefighter battles a blaze in the suburb of Pallini, east of Athens, Greece, on July 20.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 34
      Residents of the neighborhood of Las Llanadas, on the Spanish island of Tenerife, rush to evacuate their animals from the area on July 23.
      Photos: Wildfires in Europe
      Residents of the neighborhood of Las Llanadas, on the Spanish island of Tenerife, rush to evacuate their animals from the area on July 23.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 34
      Firefighters spray flame retardant in Hostens, France, on July 22.
      Photos: Wildfires in Europe
      Firefighters spray flame retardant in Hostens, France, on July 22.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 34