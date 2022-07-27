Lionel Messi Barça return? 'Impossible,' Xavi says

(CNN) It is "impossible" for Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona at the moment, the club's manager Xavi Hernández said.

When asked if he wanted Messi to return to the club, Xavi told reporters: "Yes, but at the moment, Leo has a contract with another club, so it's impossible.

"It's impossible. It doesn't make sense talking about Messi now," he said, adding: "He is the best footballer in the world and in the history of football."

The manager said that President Joan Laporta had indicated he hopes "the story of Leo and Barça will continue."

"We will see in the future," Xavi added.

Read More