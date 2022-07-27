It's a family affair for two-time major champion Brooke Henderson

(CNN) Most golfers have to wait to leave the 18th hole before celebrating a win with their family. For Brooke Henderson, she merely had to turn to her left.

Rolling home her birdie putt to clinch the Evian Championship , the Canadian collected her ball before embracing her caddie, her sister Brittany , to check that she had indeed just secured her second major win.

"Did we really do this?" she asked.

As well as ending a six-year wait for a major title after victory at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in 2016, it also marked the 24-year-old's 12th win on the LPGA Tour, extending her lead as the most successful Canadian golfer in history.

In 11 of those 12 wins, Brittany -- seven years her senior -- was on the bag offering guidance. Far from a sibling rivalry, Henderson and her sister have long been a perfect team.

Read More