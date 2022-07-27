UK sanctions British blogger over videos from Ukraine

London (CNN) The UK government has sanctioned a British blogger over content that it says "destabilizes" Ukraine, according to the British Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office.

Blogger Graham Phillips was added to the UK sanctions list on Monday, according to the Foreign Office. He is the only British national sanctioned in relation to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to public records.

Philips has appealed the decision, describing it as "absolutely absurd, dangerous, ridiculous."

The British Foreign Office says Philips' work constitutes "media content that supports and promotes actions and policies which destabilize Ukraine and undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty, or independence of Ukraine."

In a video posted on YouTube on April 19, Phillips questions captured British national Aiden Aslin, who had been fighting with Ukrainian forces in Mariupol. On camera, Aslin says he is not speaking under duress but is handcuffed during the video.

