Russia is recruiting thousands of volunteers to replenish its ranks in Ukraine. Prior experience isn't always required

(CNN) Across Russia, volunteer battalions are being formed to deploy to the war in Ukraine, joining the so-called "special military operation" declared by President Vladimir Putin in February.

From Murmansk in the Arctic Circle to Perm in the Urals and Primorsky Krai in the Russian Far East, the call has gone out, appealing to both the patriotism and the wallets of Russians.

Relevant military experience is not always required.

In all, analysts assess that more than 30,000 volunteers might be mobilized to supplement Russian ranks depleted by five months of combat -- between one-quarter and one-third of the force deployed to win the eastern Donbas region, where the majority of volunteers would likely to be sent.

Last week, Richard Moore, chief of MI6 , UK's secret intelligence service, told CNN's Jim Sciutto the "Russians will increasingly find it difficult to supply manpower, material over the next few weeks."

