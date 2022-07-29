Ukraine detains Russian-owned ship loaded with grain at Black Sea port

Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN) Ukrainian authorities have detained a ship at one of the ports where grain shipments are expected to resume through the Black Sea this week -- asserting the vessel is owned by a Russian company.

The ship is a bulk carrier, the Emmakris III, and is currently in the port of Chornomorsk, one of three harbors where grain is being loaded for export under the agreement signed by Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on July 22.

CNN obtained a decision by a court in Kyiv on July 20 that gave authorities permission to hold the ship. The office of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General had asked the court to "prohibit representatives of the registered owner, actual owner, operator, charterer and any other persons from taking measures to dispose of, use, alienate the specified property, including by prohibiting them from leaving the port of Chornomorsk." ​

It was not immediately clear when Ukrainian authorities moved to detain the vessels, but shipping industry sources tell CNN it happened in the last week. One shipping source who declined to go on the record because of the sensitivity of the issue, said that Ukrainian authorities had moved to impound the ship because they wanted to seize any Russian asset possible.

A Ukrainian official confirmed to CNN Friday that "the ship is under arrest and not allowed to leave the port." The official would not be identified as they were not authorized to speak on the record. A second source familiar with operations at the Chornomorsk also confirmed the ship had been detained.

