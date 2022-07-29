UEFA opens investigation after Fenerbahce fans sing Vladimir Putin's name in match against Dynamo Kyiv

(CNN) European soccer's governing body UEFA has opened an investigation after Fenerbahce fans were heard singing Russian President Vladimir Putin's name during a Champions League qualifier against Dynamo Kyiv.

Turkish side Fenerbahce crashed out of the competition after Ukraine's Kyiv scored an extra-time goal to win the second leg in Istanbul 2-1 on Wednesday. The first leg, held in Poland due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine , had ended 0-0.

The incident, which was heavily criticized online, appeared to be sparked by Vitaliy Buyalskyi's celebration after he put the visitors 1-0 up in the second half.

"A UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding alleged misbehavior of Fenerbahce supporters," a UEFA statement read.

"Information on this matter will be made available in due course."

