Miami Marlins' Daniel Castano hit in head by 104mph line drive

(CNN) Miami Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano was struck in the head by a 104 mph line drive from the bat of Cincinnati Reds third baseman Donovan Solano in the game's first inning on Thursday.

The ball ricocheted so violently off Castano's face that it flew to Marlins third baseman Joey Wendle for the out, while Castano himself fell to the floor with his head in his hands.

Marlins' trainers, manager Don Mattingly and catcher Jacob Stallings, ran to the mound to check on the 27-year-old, who was treated on the pitch but able to walk off the field.

Once he had stood up, Solano put his arm around him and the two exchanged words before Castano headed for the dugout.

"I'm not sure what happened," a bandaged Castano told reporters after the game.

