Arizona Cardinals remove 'independent study' clause from star QB Kyler Murray contract as he calls questions about work ethic 'disrespectful'

(CNN) The Arizona Cardinals announced on Thursday that they have removed the "independent study" clause from star quarterback Kyler Murray's contract after he called questions about his work ethic "disrespectful."

"After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract," the statement from the team, which CNN obtained, said. "It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended. Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as it's ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in this contract."

Earlier this week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that in Murray's new five-year, $230.5 million contract, the Cardinals had included a clause requiring Murray to "complete at least four (4) hours of independent study" during game weeks.

The clause stated that Murray will not receive credit for the independent study regarding game preparation if he "is not personally studying or watching the material while it is being displayed or played" or if the player is involved in activities that could distract his attention, such as television, video games or browsing the internet.

After practice on Thursday, Murray held an unannounced press conference, beginning with a monologue defending how he's become one of the better quarterbacks in the league.

