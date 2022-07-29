(CNN) A huge crash during Stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes on Thursday left one rider needing hospital treatment.

With 50km left of the longest stage of the race, an incident on a straight bit of road between Bar-le-Luc to Saint-die-des-Vosges quickly escalated into an enormous crash which saw half the field off their bikes.

With dozens involved, it took several minutes for riders to untangle themselves from each other's bikes.

Many riders had bumps and bruises, with SD Worx' Chantal van den Broek-Blaak having to have her right arm bandaged by medical staff in the team car while riding and former Italian national champion Marta Bastianelli battling through tears to continue.

However, the massive pileup spelled the end of Movistar's Emma Norsgaard's race after she was forced to pull out with the injuries she sustained.

