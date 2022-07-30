(CNN)England against Germany, a clash between two of the best national teams in the world, will be a fitting finale to what has been a record-breaking tournament at Euro 2022.
After the two semifinal matches, a total of 487,683 fans have attended the games so far, more than doubling the previous record of 240,055, set at Euro 2017 in the Netherlands.
That's without taking into consideration the historic attendance expected at Wembley Stadium for Sunday's final. Around 87,000 fans are set to be at the home of English football, which would smash the current attendance record for a Euros final -- men's or women's -- of 79,115, set at the 1964 final between Spain and the Soviet Union at the Bernabeu in Madrid.
UEFA, European football's governing body, says nearly 100,000 children have attended matches so far at Euro 2022, while 47% of all fans have been women.
Of course, it certainly helps that home fans have been fortunate enough to watch arguably the most talented England women's side of all time.
The 8-0 dismantling of a dangerous Norway side, ranked just two places below England, and the 4-0 drubbing of Sweden, the second-best team in the world and a team England had previously beaten just three times, will go down as some of the most eye-catching in the Lionesses' history.
But the path to the final wasn't always a straightforward one. England struggled to find its rhythm in a tough opening win against Austria, before being pushed all the way in a comeback win over Spain in the quarterfinals.
England, though, will certainly be glad it has been put to the test ahead of its most difficult match yet. Germany boasts a quite extraordinary record in the European Championship, winning eight of the 12 editions that have been contested and reigned over the Euros crown for 22 years until defeat at the quarterfinal stage in the Netherlands five years ago.
Head coach Sarina Wiegman, who guided her native Netherlands to victory at Euro 2017, is well aware of how important an England win on Sunday could be for women's football in the country.
"I think we have been an inspiration for the country already," she told reporters on Friday, per Reuters. "You know when you win a major tournament it really makes a difference and that would make me very proud. But I don't think further than that. Most of the time you don't realise the impact until probably 15 years later.
"We approach this game exactly the same as every other game we have played. We don't talk about the rivalry between England and Germany; we want to show how good we are and play our best game.
"There's so much eagerness in this team to win, and so much resilience. We want so badly to show again we are the best and to play our best game. That's what we've been trying to do all the time and then hopefully, that will bring us to win."
'Nothing left to lose'
Alexandra Popp, who has become Germany's star with six goals in five games at these Euros, is one of the best feel-good stories of the summer.
The 31-year-old missed the Euros in 2013 and 2017 through injury and, for a while, it looked as though she might miss this one after injuring her knee last year, but Popp was finally able to compete when the tournament was postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
She has certainly made up for lost time and was visibly emotional after scoring in the opening win against Denmark, sinking to her knees and covering her face with her hands.