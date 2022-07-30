(CNN) England against Germany, a clash between two of the best national teams in the world, will be a fitting finale to what has been a record-breaking tournament at Euro 2022.

After the two semifinal matches, a total of 487,683 fans have attended the games so far, more than doubling the previous record of 240,055, set at Euro 2017 in the Netherlands.

That's without taking into consideration the historic attendance expected at Wembley Stadium for Sunday's final. Around 87,000 fans are set to be at the home of English football, which would smash the current attendance record for a Euros final -- men's or women's -- of 79,115, set at the 1964 final between Spain and the Soviet Union at the Bernabeu in Madrid.

UEFA, European football's governing body, says nearly 100,000 children have attended matches so far at Euro 2022, while 47% of all fans have been women.

Of course, it certainly helps that home fans have been fortunate enough to watch arguably the most talented England women's side of all time.

