Annemiek Van Vleuten Wins 2022 Tour De France Femmes 

(CNN) Dutch cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten won the rebirth edition of the Tour de France Femmes Sunday, earning the prized yellow jersey.

The 39-year-old Movistar Team rider and Tour favorite bested compatriot Demi Vollering by 3 minutes and 48 seconds in the eight-stage bike race. Katarzyna "Kasia" Niewiadoma of Poland finished third.

Van Vleuten, ranked No. 1 in the world, won stages seven and eight.

Her win comes despite starting the Tour with a stomach bug and dealing with no less than five bike changes during the final stage Sunday, according to cycling news publications VeloNews and Cycling Weekly.

Team Jumbo-Visma rider Marianne Vos, who won two stages and led most of the Tour, ultimately took the green jersey for winning the overall points classification, or sprinters' competition, according to the final results

