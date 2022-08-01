England looks to future as it celebrates Women's Euro 2022 victory at packed out Trafalgar Square

(CNN) England legend and now TV presenter Alex Scott summed up the mood of the nation perfectly: "Hashtag who cares? Millions care. Millions. And like our England captain said, this tournament may be over, but this is just the start of a magical journey."

Despite negativity from small factions online, England's Euro 2022 victory on Sunday captured hearts and minds, turning skeptics into believers, reducing neutrals to tears.

And, looking slightly worse for wear after partying long into the night in celebration, England's victorious team and coaching staff took to a stage in Trafalgar Square, London, as the celebrations began again.

But before the tunes and dance moves kicked off in earnest -- we're looking at you, Mary Earps -- some of the players and manager Sarina Wiegman, who have all been awarded the Freedom of London award, spoke to Scott about what the win at Wembley Stadium against Germany in the final meant to them and the future of the sport in the country.

Captain Leah Williamson -- who admitted the team has "partied more than we have played football in the last 24 hours" -- said the victory, played in front of a record crowd of 87,192 for a European Championship final, men's or women's, is just a start.

