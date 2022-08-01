Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended for six games, per ​​ESPN, citing anonymous source

(CNN) Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for six games for violating the National Football League's (NFL) personal conduct policy amid sexual misconduct allegations against him, according to ESPN citing an unnamed source.

Retired federal judge and independent disciplinary officer, Sue L. Robinson, made the ruling Monday, ESPN reported.

CNN has reached out to the NFL, NFLPA and the Browns for comment.

Robinson heard Watson's case in late June and was jointly appointed by both the NFL and the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), per their collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

Either party can now appeal to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in writing within three business days, according to the CBA. Goodell or his designee "will issue a written decision that will constitute full, final and complete disposition of the dispute and will be binding upon the player," per the CBA.

