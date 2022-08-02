Snorkeler 'bitten' in suspected shark attack in UK's Cornish coast

(CNN) A snorkeler has sustained a leg injury after apparently being "bitten by a shark" while snorkeling off the coast of Cornwall in southwestern England.

The unnamed woman was rescued by the Her Majesty's Coastguard after the incident, believed to be the first shark attack of this kind in British waters since 1874, which took place near Penzance on Thursday.

HM Coastguard has since confirmed that a rescue team was dispatched to offer assistance after the suspected shark attack.

"HM Coastguard sent Penzance Coastguard Rescue Team to meet a snorkeler who suffered a suspected shark bite," a statement from a spokesperson from the Maritime Coastguard Agency said.

"The coastguard was notified just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday (July 28). It is believed the swimmer suffered a leg injury.

Read More