French government orders laser weapon prototype for Paris Olympics

Paris, France (CNN) Beach volleyball against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, equestrian disciplines in the magnificent Versailles Palace garden, and the Opening Ceremony on the Seine -- France plans to charm visitors from around the world with everything that Paris has to offer during the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The latest, yet less glamorous addition to its Olympic arsenal is a laser weapon system that will shoot drones down from the sky.

The French Ministry of the Armed Forces announced in June that it has ordered one prototype of an anti-drone laser weapon system, called HELMA-P, to be deployed for the 2024 Paris Olympics

"The HELMA-P system provides a calibrated response to the drone threat, from dazzling the drone's observation instruments to the neutralization of a mini or micro drone (from 100g to 25kg) by altering its structure, causing it to fall in a few seconds," the ministry said in a statement.

"Altering its structure" is a nice way to say burning a hole through any potential drone.

