(CNN) Russia has called for restraint after Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of violating a Moscow-brokered ceasefire following deadly clashes in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The fighting killed at least one Azerbaijani soldier, according to that country's foreign ministry on Wednesday.

Armenia's foreign ministry also said the clashes had resulted in "casualties and wounded ones," but did not specify how many or which side those belonged to. It also called on the world to step in to stop Azerbaijan's "aggressive behavior and actions."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia is "concerned," reported Reuters.

"We are watching very closely, we are naturally concerned about the situation worsening," he said Thursday. "We ask the parties for restraint and most importantly to implement all provisions of the trilateral documents."

Read More