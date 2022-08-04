Fire breaks out in Berlin forest after blast at bomb disposal site

Berlin (CNN) A large fire broke out on Thursday morning in one of Berlin's biggest city forests -- the Grunewald -- following several explosions at a police-run munitions disposal site inside the forest.

The blaze spread across 15,000 square meters (3.7 acres), according to Berlin's fire brigade.

Big explosions could be heard from the disposal site, which is used to defuse old military supplies from World War II, as well as fireworks and weapons, Berlin Fire Brigade Director Karsten Homrighausen told reporters.

''The situation is dangerous," Homrighausen said, adding that around 120 firefighters were battling the blaze. ''It will take us some time to get everything under control."

Fire engines pictured by the forest.

Earlier on Thursday, Berlin's fire brigade called on residents to stay away from the Grunewald.

