(CNN)Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup -- he's won them all.
At 23 years of age, Trent Alexander-Arnold is already supremely successful.
The Liverpool and England defender has developed into one of Europe's elite right-backs, displaying athleticism and playmaking abilities that are rare to find in his position.
However, away from the pitch, Alexander-Arnold's grounding has proved key for him remaining level-headed, despite being a vital cog in one of the best football teams in the world.
While many in his position might be out spending their newfound wealth on cars, houses or entertainment, Alexander-Arnold's focus is much closer to home.
He may be a local icon for Liverpool's biggest team, but he still lives with his parents, doing the dishes and learning habits that help keep his life "clean and healthy."
Staying in a place where everything is stable has helped him reach the heights he has, Alexander-Arnold explains.
"I always think young players rush things," he told CNN Senior Sport Analyst Darren Lewis. "You start getting paid some money and young players always think the first thing is to move out, get a new car, stuff like that.
"And then the environment is just not the same. You're living at home. You've got your parents to keep you in line and make sure things are clean and tidy, the dishes aren't stacking up and you're going home to a nice, clean environment and things like that.
"Whereas living at home (on your own), breakfast and dinner, you just think: 'I'll do that later.' And then you come in from training and then you're just not in a clean, nice environment. So I've never felt a rush to leave home. I've always had the right messages.
"I've just always enjoyed having family around me. And they've kept my feet on the ground and pushed me to the levels that I've got so far. So I don't think there's any rush for me to make a decision."
Fans
Ever since he can remember, Alexander-Arnold has been a Liverpool fan.
From living just five minutes away from the team's training ground -- he remembers asking his mom to take him and his siblings to catch a glimpse of their "idols" through the cracks in the walls on their days off from school -- to watching them at the weekends, he was in love with the club from a young age.
In celebration of Liverpool's dramatic Champions League win in 2005, Alexander-Arnold was one of thousands who took to the city's streets to welcome home their heroes in the open-top bus parade.
Although he was a massive fan, his own introduction at the club was one of pure luck. "It was l