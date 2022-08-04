(CNN) Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup -- he's won them all.

At 23 years of age, Trent Alexander-Arnold is already supremely successful.

The Liverpool and England defender has developed into one of Europe's elite right-backs, displaying athleticism and playmaking abilities that are rare to find in his position.

However, away from the pitch, Alexander-Arnold's grounding has proved key for him remaining level-headed, despite being a vital cog in one of the best football teams in the world.

While many in his position might be out spending their newfound wealth on cars, houses or entertainment, Alexander-Arnold's focus is much closer to home.

Read More