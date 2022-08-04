Six years ago it was still men-only — now Muirfield hosts the Women's Open for first time

(CNN) There are few firsts left to be made at Muirfield, home to a golf club founded in the mid-18th century.

Five years on, the course opens its doors for the fifth and final major of the women's season, much to the delight of the participants.

It will be a special kind of excitement for Scottish golfer Catriona Matthew who, beyond having the opportunity to experience a major just a short drive from home, will go down in history as the first woman to tee off at Muirfield in a Women's Open.

"It's a huge honor when you're asked to do something like that," Matthew, Open champion at Royal Lytham in 2009, told reporters Tuesday.

"I think it's going to be a great experience ... all the players will have watched the men play here over the years and I think they are delighted to have that opportunity to come here and play their own Open.

"That just elevates this championship, and we are now going to courses that people are used to seeing The Open and the majors on. I think it's good for us."

Matthew holds the trophy aloft following her Open victory at Royal Lytham St Annes Golf Club, England in 2009.

The 52-year-old admitted she was "disappointed" with the initial vote to maintain male-only membership, but believes the reversal showed progress is being made.

"You just have to look forward